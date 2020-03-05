JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Lessened by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,184 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.8% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.56.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $5.88 on Thursday, hitting $113.97. The company had a trading volume of 24,847,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,622,699. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.86. The stock has a market cap of $359.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

