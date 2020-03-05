JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $25.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RUN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Sunrun from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Sunrun from to in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.61.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,722,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.50, a PEG ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.39. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $23.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $243.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 3,136 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $45,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $784,589.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,916,776 shares in the company, valued at $54,922,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 605,665 shares of company stock worth $10,914,453 over the last three months. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Sunrun by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sunrun by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

