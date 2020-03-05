Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Siemens AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Siemens in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen anticipates that the technology company will earn $5.55 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Siemens in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Siemens in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Siemens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Nord/LB raised Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Siemens stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.66. The stock had a trading volume of 300,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,138. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average is $58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. Siemens has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siemens had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.609 per share. This is a boost from Siemens’s previous annual dividend of $1.58. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Siemens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

