Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ABB Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ABB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABB. ValuEngine raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered ABB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE ABB traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.36. 250,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,404. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69. ABB has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in ABB by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter worth $7,803,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

