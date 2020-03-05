Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Senior plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SNIRF)

Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Senior in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SNIRF. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Senior from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS:SNIRF remained flat at $$1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30. Senior has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products.

