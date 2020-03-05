Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SBGSY. Morgan Stanley raised SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of SBGSY traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.73. The stock had a trading volume of 161,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,502. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

