JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JD. HSBC began coverage on JD.Com in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.79.
Shares of JD stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,129,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,894,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21. JD.Com has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $45.34.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,382,000 after purchasing an additional 363,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,517,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 40.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JD.Com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
