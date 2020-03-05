JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JD. HSBC began coverage on JD.Com in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.79.

Shares of JD stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,129,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,894,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21. JD.Com has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $45.34.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. JD.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.Com will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,382,000 after purchasing an additional 363,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,517,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 40.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

