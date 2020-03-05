J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.06-0.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $169.394-172.923 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184 million.J.Jill also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.10-0.14 EPS.

JILL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut J.Jill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of J.Jill from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.Jill from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.69.

NYSE:JILL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.78. 858,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. J.Jill had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $168.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that J.Jill will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

