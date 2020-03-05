J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.10-0.14 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $663.691-677.518 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.5 million.J.Jill also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.06-0.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut J.Jill from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.Jill from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut J.Jill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.Jill has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.69.

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 858,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,879. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $168.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.22 million. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.