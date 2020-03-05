Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $65.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.68 million.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.41. 7,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,333. The company has a market cap of $475.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.86. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITRN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

