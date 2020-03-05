iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.9% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.69. 46,253,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,502,189. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

