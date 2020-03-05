iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Spence Asset Management grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

ACWX stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,330. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.41.

