iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,245,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,205,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 698.7% in the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,086,000 after purchasing an additional 105,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 118,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $10.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $303.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,496,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,502. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.99 and its 200-day moving average is $312.40. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $274.10 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

