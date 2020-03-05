iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,737,000 after buying an additional 14,813,942 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,007,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,298,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,549,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,554 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $120,579,000.

IEFA stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,655,374 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average of $62.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

