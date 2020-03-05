Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson Sells 13,010 Shares

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 13,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $312,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $265,200.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Brent Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $126,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $196,480.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $194,960.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $141,300.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $194,720.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $194,000.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $202,640.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $202,160.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $201,600.00.

IRMD stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 32,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,801. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48. Iradimed Corp has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $275.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.82.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 18.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iradimed Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Iradimed by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after acquiring an additional 117,268 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 202,835 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

IRMD has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

