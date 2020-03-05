Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Position Increased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of SPLV traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.37. 891,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,015,190. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.97. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $62.09.

