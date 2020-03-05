Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,848,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,975. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

