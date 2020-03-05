Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.76

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and traded as low as $18.90. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 5,617 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.63.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.