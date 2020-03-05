Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,124 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,137,402,000 after acquiring an additional 321,849 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $829,728,000 after acquiring an additional 288,623 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,413,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $683,078,000 after buying an additional 145,128 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,748,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $643,306,000 after buying an additional 639,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Intel by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,795 shares of company stock worth $2,710,276. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.98. 29,090,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,606,428. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average of $56.58. The firm has a market cap of $239.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

