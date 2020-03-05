Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Navin Shenoy Sells 9,932 Shares of Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Navin Shenoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of Intel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of Intel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,090,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,606,428. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. ValuEngine cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

