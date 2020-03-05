Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Director Sells $573,283.58 in Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $56.98. The company had a trading volume of 29,090,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,606,428. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.58. The firm has a market cap of $239.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,616,447,000 after buying an additional 1,404,703 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,966,694,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,022,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $958,938,000 after acquiring an additional 295,674 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

