Insider Selling: Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) Insider Sells 11,428 Shares of Stock

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) insider Pete Raby sold 11,428 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.79), for a total transaction of £32,912.64 ($43,294.71).

MGAM opened at GBX 281.80 ($3.71) on Thursday. Morgan Advanced Materials PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 228.92 ($3.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 339.40 ($4.46). The stock has a market capitalization of $816.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 305.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 280.24.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 28 ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 27 ($0.36) by GBX 1 ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Advanced Materials PLC will post 2718.9998791 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 320 ($4.21).

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

