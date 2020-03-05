Insider Selling: Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total value of $389,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,204.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.62, for a total value of $409,240.00.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $5.07 on Thursday, reaching $196.56. 559,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,115. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $173.31 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.15 and a 200 day moving average of $217.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,633,000 after acquiring an additional 174,887 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Arista Networks by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 21.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,688,000 after acquiring an additional 43,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Arista Networks by 43.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000,000 after acquiring an additional 39,119 shares during the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

