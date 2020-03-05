Insider Buying: Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) Insider Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) insider Barry Eccleston bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,414 ($44.91) per share, for a total transaction of £85,350 ($112,273.09).

Shares of LON WIZZ opened at GBX 3,487 ($45.87) on Thursday. Wizz Air Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,794 ($36.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,526 ($59.54). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,136.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,859.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wizz Air to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wizz Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,325 ($56.89).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

