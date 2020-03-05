Insider Buying: Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Insider Buys 662,626 Shares of Stock

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) insider Brandon B. Boze bought 662,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $13,769,368.28.

NYSE TRN opened at $21.70 on Thursday. Trinity Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,876,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

