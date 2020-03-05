Insider Buying: Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Insider Buys 662,626 Shares of Stock

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) insider Brandon B. Boze bought 662,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $13,769,368.28.
NYSE TRN opened at $21.70 on Thursday. Trinity Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24.
Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.
Trinity Industries Company Profile
Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.
