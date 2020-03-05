Insider Buying: Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SEQI) Insider Acquires 5,319 Shares of Stock

Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SEQI) insider Sandra Platts bought 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £5,957.28 ($7,836.46).

Shares of LON:SEQI opened at GBX 113 ($1.49) on Thursday. Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 155.16 ($2.04). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.72.

Get Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.