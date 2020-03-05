Insider Buying: Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Major Shareholder Purchases 113,964 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 113,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,226,252.64. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,948 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,958.64.

On Thursday, February 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 29,068 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $324,689.56.

On Monday, February 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,326 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $147,652.08.

On Friday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,066 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $67,029.30.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,805 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,203.30.

On Thursday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,931 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,844.45.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,757 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $160,261.02.

On Friday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,104 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $12,022.56.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,727 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $191,451.60.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,584 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $144,533.76.

Shares of PHD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 135,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,528. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $11.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHD. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,399,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 577,989 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 907,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after buying an additional 171,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 52,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 150,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 335,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.