Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Position Raised by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,589,000 after buying an additional 72,014 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Ingredion by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,223,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,629,000 after acquiring an additional 148,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ingredion by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,445,000 after acquiring an additional 111,767 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ingredion by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,492,000 after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,319,000 after purchasing an additional 144,140 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,781 shares of company stock worth $248,380. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INGR traded down $4.94 on Thursday, hitting $83.50. 850,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,358. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Inc has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

