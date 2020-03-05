Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Cfra boosted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $38,000,966 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $510,745,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,056,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,662,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,010,000 after buying an additional 1,208,968 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 892.0% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,252,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,489,000 after buying an additional 1,126,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after buying an additional 688,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 15,738,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.40. Ingersoll-Rand has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.