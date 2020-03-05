Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.87

Shares of Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and traded as low as $4.83. Ingenia Communities Group shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 970,403 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$4.87 and a 200-day moving average of A$4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53.

Get Ingenia Communities Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Ingenia Communities Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ingenia Communities Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

In other news, insider Simon Owen sold 10,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.90 ($3.48), for a total transaction of A$50,401.40 ($35,745.67). Also, insider James (Jim) Hazel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.45 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,500.00 ($31,560.28).

About Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA)

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 300 entity with a market capitalisation of over $650 million and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingenia Communities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenia Communities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.