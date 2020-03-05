Infigen Energy (ASX:IFN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.72

Infigen Energy Ltd (ASX:IFN)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.62. Infigen Energy shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 1,092,646 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80. The company has a market cap of $615.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Infigen Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Infigen Energy Limited develops, owns, and operates renewable energy generation assets in Australia. It has 557 megawatts of installed generation capacity in New South Wales, South Australia, and Western Australia. The company's development pipeline comprises approximately 1,100 megawatts of wind and solar projects in Australia.

