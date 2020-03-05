Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) Insider Graham Hetherington Buys 30,000 Shares

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) insider Graham Hetherington acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £13,200 ($17,363.85).

Graham Hetherington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Graham Hetherington acquired 20,000 shares of Indivior stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £7,600 ($9,997.37).

Shares of INDV stock opened at GBX 48.90 ($0.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 39.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 44.44. The stock has a market cap of $357.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72. Indivior PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 20.98 ($0.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 119.35 ($1.57).

Several analysts have issued reports on INDV shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Indivior from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 39 ($0.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Indivior from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

