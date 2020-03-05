Indie Asset Partners LLC Purchases New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,765 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in General Motors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,646 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM traded down $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $30.10. 17,898,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,786,870. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. General Motors has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on General Motors from to in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.