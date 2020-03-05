Indie Asset Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.17. 9,385,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,802,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day moving average is $83.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $6,181,347. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

