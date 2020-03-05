Indie Asset Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,510 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,510 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,389,044,000 after purchasing an additional 978,575 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,796,963 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $677,245,000 after buying an additional 107,813 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $556,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,523,424 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $479,764,000 after purchasing an additional 51,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.52. 9,286,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,912,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.88. The company has a market cap of $144.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $72.36 and a 12 month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,885 shares of company stock worth $49,333,226 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

