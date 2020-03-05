Independence Group (ASX:IGO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.00

Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and traded as low as $5.19. Independence Group shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 2,237,704 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Independence Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Independence Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.11%.

Independence Group NL operates as a diversified mining and exploration company in Australia. It operates through Nova Project, Tropicana Operation, Long Operation, and New Business and Regional Exploration Activities segments. The company owns 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and Long nickel project comprising 1,257 square kilometers of tenements located near Kambalda, Western Australia.

