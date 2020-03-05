IMV (TSE:IMV) PT Lowered to C$9.25 at National Bank Financial

IMV (TSE:IMV) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$9.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 119.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer set a C$9.00 price objective on IMV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of IMV stock traded up C$0.59 on Thursday, reaching C$4.22. 311,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,977. IMV has a 52 week low of C$2.68 and a 52 week high of C$6.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.79 million and a PE ratio of -7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.56, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

