Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises 1.7% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 19,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $9.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,357,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,330. The company has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.92 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

