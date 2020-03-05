IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.38

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.38 and traded as low as $26.89. IGM Financial shares last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 11,178 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered IGM Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69.

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

