Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $525,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 32,238 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.35.

Home Depot stock traded down $6.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $234.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,471,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.73 and its 200 day moving average is $227.69. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

