Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOMB. BidaskClub cut Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

In other news, CEO Tracy French acquired 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $44,320.50. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 82,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 106,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 202,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.71. 116,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Home Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Home Bancshares will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.