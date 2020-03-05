HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,569,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,052 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $78,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 652.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.77.

In related news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $414,183.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,199.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $499,910.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,694. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,826. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

