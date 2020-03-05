Heritage Trust Co Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in United Parcel Service by 72.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,348,000 after buying an additional 2,260,831 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $88,799,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,705,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,672,000 after purchasing an additional 589,170 shares in the last quarter. Value Partner Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $59,501,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,109,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,925,000 after buying an additional 468,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.42.

NYSE UPS traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,275,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,037. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

