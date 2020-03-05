Heritage Trust Co Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,722,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,891,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,906,000 after buying an additional 61,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,837,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $66.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,314.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,715,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,488. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,457.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1,319.97. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,523.89.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

