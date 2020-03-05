Heritage Trust Co Sells 756 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Heritage Trust Co cut its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in AFLAC by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 53,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.82.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.58. 5,574,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.92 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

