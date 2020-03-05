Heritage Trust Co Sells 60 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 56,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Rudd International Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 11,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 90,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.12.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $9.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,151,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,684. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $180.73 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.67.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.