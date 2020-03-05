Heritage Trust Co Sells 515 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH traded down $8.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,098,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,372. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $111.17 and a 52 week high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.54.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

