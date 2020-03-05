Heritage Trust Co Sells 278 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,987 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 1.2% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,398,187 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $423,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,940,393 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $364,785,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,657,462 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $206,337,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $161,357,000. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,266,620 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $157,682,000 after purchasing an additional 204,914 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.31.

American Express stock traded down $4.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.94. 12,055,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,326. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.57 and its 200 day moving average is $122.57. American Express has a 52 week low of $106.68 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $93.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,692.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

