Heritage Trust Co Sells 164 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,535.00 price objective (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

Alphabet stock traded down $67.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,319.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,558,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,334. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $921.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,458.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,320.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,341.55, for a total transaction of $42,929.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,421,973 shares of company stock valued at $346,879,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.