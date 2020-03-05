Heritage Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Heritage Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 204.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.11. 225,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,457. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.97 and its 200-day moving average is $142.97. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $126.37 and a 52 week high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

